Where to get free Thanksgiving turkeys and more in the Bronx this season

This Thanksgiving, local representatives and organizations are coming together to host dozens of events around the Bronx, featuring free turkeys, chickens, meals, clothes, and more.

“This is a very small, tiny gesture, but this year, it means even more, because we know what’s going on with the federal government,” said Council Member Kevin C. Riley, who announced seven events across the East Bronx this holiday season.

“What this does is show hope,” he said, adding that he wants the community to also come out to weekly food pantries.

The recent government shutdown makes this year’s giveaways especially meaningful for the approximately 40% of Bronxites who use SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to help pay for groceries and other household essentials.

Chastity Cambrelen, who relies on SNAP to feed her family, lined up in front of the Parkside Senior Center on Nov. 18, where Riley distributed hundreds of turkeys to residents and neighbors. “Even if it’s not Thanksgiving, we have food for tomorrow or the next day,” she said.

Cambrelen said she’s happy about the government reopening after having seen many of her friends receive only half of their benefits during the shutdown. “I’m pretty excited that not just me, but other families get to eat,” she said.

Though SNAP benefits were reinstated following the government reopening, estimates from the Congressional Budget Office from August suggest that the new federal budget would permanently cut benefits for more than three million Americans within the next few years.

“The most important thing for me growing up was having that meal at Thanksgiving and sitting to break breakfast with family,” said Gavin Johnson, assistant vice president of Commonpoint’s Bronx, after a Thanksgiving giveaway with Council Member Rafael Salamanca on Nov. 17.

“For us, just having individuals come in and see the smiles on their faces, knowing that they’re going to have turkey and fresh produce for their family on Thanksgiving means the world,” he said.

Show up early to these events to claim your spot, and bring a bag or cart to carry distributed goods! You can view the events on a map here.

More events can be found on social media, likely by searching for your local representatives.

North and East Bronx

Kingsbridge Heights

Sunday, November 23

12-2:30 p.m.

Marie Curie High School at 120 West 231st St.

The Theory9 non-profit organization is hosting a turkey giveaway with Council Member Pierina Sanchez.

Edenwald

Tuesday, November 25

10 a.m.

Northeast Bronx YMCA at 1250 East 229th St.

The YMCA will be hosting one of the largest giveaways of the season in coordination with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Congress Member Ritchie Torres, Congress Member George Latimer, State Senator Jamaal Bailey, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and Council Member Kevin Riley.

Co-op City

Monday, November 24

10 a.m.

Einstein Community Center at 135 Einstein Loop

Council Member Kevin Riley and NY Community Pantry are hosting a large Thanksgiving distribution with a variety of food items.

Monday, November 24

2 p.m.

Behind the Bartow Mall at Asch Loop and Adler Place

State Senator Jamaal Bailey, Congress Member George Latimer, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Council Member Kevin Riley, and Assembly Speaker Michael Bendetto are coming together for Co-op City’s Thanksgiving Giveaway.

Williamsbridge

Friday, November 21st

3 p.m.

940 E Gun Hill Rd.

Council Member Kevin Riley will be providing turkeys and a variety of other goods in collaboration with a dozen community-focused nonprofits and organizations.

Saturday, November 22

12-3 p.m.

3016 Yates Avenue

Council Member Kevin Riley will be teaming up with the 49th Precinct and the NYPD Guardians Association to hold a community potluck sponsored by the Neighborhood Initiatives Development Corporation.

South Bronx

Hunts Point

Saturday, November 22

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

940 Garrison Ave.

Baldor Specialty Foods, Bronx Community Board 2, The Point Community Development Corporation (The Point CDC) and the 41st Precinct are providing 850 families in the community with Thanksgiving meal boxes to feed a family of four, including turkey, fruit, veggies, bread, milk, juice, dessert, and more. While supplies last.

Crotona Park East

Tuesday, November 25

3 p.m.

1720 Crotona Ave

Cary Leeds Center is holding a meal distribution for about 100 people.

Tuesday, November 25

5-8 p.m.

1665 Hoe Ave.

Commonpoint Bronx is hosting a full buffet dinner for 200 people sponsored by EEP Law.

Wednesday, November 24

3 p.m.

1488 Rev. Dr. Fletcher C. Crawford Way

Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be providing turkey with gravy, stuffing, and more for 1,000 people in partnership with the NYC Department of Youth & Community Development, Food Bank for NYC One Hundred Black Men, Inc., hosted by pastor Rev. Frederick Crawford. Bring your Bronx ID.

Melrose

Monday, November 24

3 p.m.

La Central YMCA at 434 Westchester Ave.

The Y will be distributing turkeys to families in the Bronx on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, November 22

12-3 p.m.

920 Melrose Ave.

Show up early to claim one of the 350 turkeys being distributed by Baez Real Estate next to the park.

Mott Haven

Monday, November 24

1:00 p.m.

141 Alexander Ave.

Register here to pick up a turkey from The Oyate Group