Hundreds flock to Longwood food distribution for people and pets

Jonathan Vicenty and his dog, Miety, waited in a line stretching around the block for a Sept. 30 distribution of pet food and human food in Longwood.

High food prices are affecting not only families but their furry friends at home, as shown by the lines around the block for a Sept. 30 distribution of food for pets and their humans in Longwood.

On the third annual Pet Hunger Awareness Day, Food Bank for NYC and PetSmart Charities teamed up to provide Bronx residents and their pets with a variety of items, including fresh produce, shelf-stable foods, cleaning supplies, 11-pound bags of cat food, 15-pound bags of dog food, collapsible water bowls, toys and bright orange bandanas for large and small dogs.

Food Bank NYC holds regular distributions at Longwood Ave. and Kelly St. and runs up to 20 mobile pantries per month throughout the city.

Food Bank NYC also provides pet food throughout the year, not only on Pet Hunger Awareness Day. Last year, the organization distributed 374,000 pounds of pet food.

Amid the Trump administration’s proposed $300 billion cuts to SNAP benefits, Bronx elected officials have warned of a massive blow to the borough. About one-third of Bronxites — half a million people — rely on federal food benefits, and food pantry visits are already up more than 80% since 2019, according to local anti-hunger organizations.

The Longwood distribution attracted hundreds, including some pet owners who brought their furry friend for company in the long line.

Jonathan Vincenty of Longwood waited with his two-year-old pitbull, Miety, and said he came about two hours early but heard that some arrived at 5 a.m. for the 11 a.m. distribution.

Vicenty said he lives nearby with his kids, ages 11 and 18, and that Miety is a “real sweet” dog who loves to sample anything his wife is cooking. “Dogs, they just behave better than people.”

He said he has worked as a cook at the same restaurant for the past ten years. “They pay me good, I’m not complaining,” he said, but added that his rent of nearly $2,000 leaves little room in the rest of his budget. “I’m living check to check, trying to stretch the money.”

Vincenty said he came to the distribution mainly for the pet food. “Yeah, it’s expensive to take care of the dog,” but “she’s like a daughter to me,” he said.

Sandra Ribas, a retired nurse, collected an 11-pound bag of food and scratching post for her one-year-old cat, Zuaz.

The cat is her first pet, which she got after her kids grew up and moved out. “I don’t have no one home, so I need someone to take care of.”

Although cats are assumed to be less sociable than dogs, Ribas and Zuaz are a good match because they have similar personalities. “Sometimes we wanna talk and sometimes we don’t.”

In her retirement, Ribas said she volunteers at several Bronx food pantries, where she picks up items for herself, and sometimes works temporary nursing and caretaking jobs when she needs extra money.

“Everything’s become very, very expensive,” even though “I keep my financials in check,” she said.

Ribas said Zuaz provides great companionship in her now-empty nest. “As soon as I get home, he knows. I know somebody’s waiting for me.”

