SEE IT: Teens assault elderly woman in Pelham Bay; one suspect arrested

A 13-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and robbing an elderly woman in Pelham Bay on April 3. 
Screenshoot courtesy NYPD

A group of kids viciously attacked and robbed an elderly woman in Pelham Bay last weekend — one was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, on April 3, a 76-year-old woman was accosted by three teens at 12:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Roberts Avenue and Hobart Avenue. These youngsters clearly didn’t know how to treat their elders.

One person allegedly pulled the victim’s hair, while a second individual pulled her purse and forcibly swung her, causing the elderly woman to fall. One person then allegedly stole her purse, which contained $50, a wallet, a debit card and insurance cards. The woman was taken to Jacobi Hospital and sustained a fractured hip. The individuals fled on foot towards Hobart Avenue.

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy was arrested for the assault and subsequent robbery. His two accomplices are still at large.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the public about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Crime

News

