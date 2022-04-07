SEE IT: Teens assault elderly woman in Pelham Bay; one suspect arrested

A group of kids viciously attacked and robbed an elderly woman in Pelham Bay last weekend — one was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, on April 3, a 76-year-old woman was accosted by three teens at 12:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Roberts Avenue and Hobart Avenue. These youngsters clearly didn’t know how to treat their elders.

One person allegedly pulled the victim’s hair, while a second individual pulled her purse and forcibly swung her, causing the elderly woman to fall. One person then allegedly stole her purse, which contained $50, a wallet, a debit card and insurance cards. The woman was taken to Jacobi Hospital and sustained a fractured hip. The individuals fled on foot towards Hobart Avenue.

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy was arrested for the assault and subsequent robbery. His two accomplices are still at large.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

