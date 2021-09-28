Police & Fire

Teen shot in leg in Hunts Point attack

The suspect who allegedly shot a 17-year-old in front of a Chase Bank in Hunts Point on Sept. 13, 2021.
Photo courtesy NYPD

A teenager was shot last week by an assailant in Hunts Point.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 13, at 3:55 a.m., a 17-year-old man was shot in his left leg and left hand in front of a Chase Bank at 1355 Oak Point Ave.

He was treated at and released from Jacobi Hospital. The shooter fled the scene on a dirt bike northbound on Whittier Street.

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, 5’8″ to 5’9″, who was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a red hooded sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

