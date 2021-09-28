Teen shot in leg in Hunts Point attack

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A teenager was shot last week by an assailant in Hunts Point.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 13, at 3:55 a.m., a 17-year-old man was shot in his left leg and left hand in front of a Chase Bank at 1355 Oak Point Ave.

He was treated at and released from Jacobi Hospital. The shooter fled the scene on a dirt bike northbound on Whittier Street.

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, 5’8″ to 5’9″, who was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a red hooded sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.