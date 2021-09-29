Motorcycle collision on Major Deegan kills one person

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A fatal car accident in the northwest Bronx last Tuesday took the life of a Manhattan resident.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 21, at 10:39 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision on the southbound Major Deegan Expressway at the East 233 Street exit. Upon arrival, officers found Joel Ramirez Payano, of Manhattan, laying in the roadway with severe trauma to his body.

EMS transported Ramirez Payano, 34, to St. Barnabas hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Ramirez Payano was driving a 2007 Honda Shadow Motorcycle in the left lane and while attempting to brake, rear ended a 2007 Toyota Prius, which was stopped in the left lane due to a flat tire causing him to be thrown into the road.

The 53-year-old female operator of the Prius remained on scene. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.