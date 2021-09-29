Female suspect identified in Co-op City gas station murder

Police & Fire

The recently identified suspect alleged to have killed a man and injured at a Co-op City gas station on Sept. 4, 2021.
The NYPD has idenitified a suspect for the Co-op City gas station shooting that left one dead and another injured.

The individual is described as a Black female, approximately in her mid-30’s, medium build, red hair in a bun and last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, red pants and eyeglasses.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 4, at 3:28 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of multiple people shot opposite of 2280 Tillotson Ave. Upon arrival, officers found Corey Allen, 28, of Mount Vernon, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 35-year-old male conscious and alert at the location.

EMS transported the victims to Jacobi Hospital, where Allen was pronounced dead and the 35-year-old male was listed in stable condition. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

