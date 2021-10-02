Police & Fire

Teen arrested for August murder of Dandre Johnson

A 17-year-old was arrested for the August murder of Dandre Johnson on Sept. 23, 2021.
The NYPD arrested a second person last week for a murder that occurred in August.

On Sept. 23, a 17-year-old, whose name has not been released, was charged with murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Police say that on Aug. 18, at 10:55 p.m., a person was shot at the corner of East 149 Street and Concord Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Dandre Johnson, of Beekman Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the back and arm.

EMS took Johnson to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Previously, on Aug. 29, Tyrek Williams, of Macon St., in Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, murder and manslaughter. According to police, on April 29, Williams, 20, shot a 26-year-old man in his left hand in front of 416 E. 137 St.

Jason Cohen

