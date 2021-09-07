Trinitarios gang member charged with murder of a confidential informant

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Trinitarios gang member William Jones was charged on Friday with the murder of a confidential informant and faces life in prison.

According to the indictment, around December 2019, Jones — who is a member of the Trinitarios street gang — and others agreed to kill Frederick Delacruz, who was a member of the Trinitarios and also a confidential informant for law enforcement. On Dec. 28, 2019, Jones and others drove Delacruz from the Bronx to Suffolk County, where they caused Delacruz to be shot and killed.

“William Jones allegedly participated in the premeditated murder of Frederick Delacruz solely because Delacruz had the courage to cooperate with law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. “The indictment and arrest demonstrate that this office and its partners will be relentless in our pursuit of anyone who seeks to harm a witness to a crime.”

Jones, 43, of the Bronx, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder a federal informant, two counts of murder of a federal informant and murder through the use of a firearm.