Pennsylvania man killed in Crotona Park

Detectives are probing the deadly shooting of a Pennsylvania man in front of an apartment building on Monday night.

Police said Luis Giovanni Colon, 26, of Allentown, was shot multiple times in the torso in front of 1693 Vyse Ave., in Charlotte Gardens at about 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Law enforcement sources said the shooter, described only as a Black man, walked up to Colon and pulled the trigger. Following the shooting, the suspect entered a red Toyota SUV that fled the scene.

It’s unclear, at this point in the ongoing investigation, as to what led up to the deadly gunfire.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct discovered the mortally wounded man while responding to a 911 call at the location. EMS rushed Colon to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

