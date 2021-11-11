Suspect smashes storefront, steals $2K from Popeye’s

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It appears a customer wanted more than the biscuits and chicken from Popeye’s as the police are looking for a man who stole $2,000 from the eatery last month.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 10, at 6 a.m., a man broke into a Popeye’s restaurant at 2809 3rd Ave., by smashing the glass with a stone. Once inside, the crook stole a small safe that had $2,000 in it. He then proceeded to flee the scene on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.