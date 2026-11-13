Suspect in Javits Frimpong killing had no connection to reported bullying, attorney says

The teenage suspect charged with the murder of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong was not connected to a previous bullying incident involving the victim, the family’s attorney Ben Crump said Thursday.

Thierno Jalloh, the 17-year old suspect, was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court on Thursday, where prosecutors charged him with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Frimpong was shot in the stomach while walking to his school, DreamYard Prep, in Claremont on Oct. 29. Authorities are still looking for two other suspects in connection with the shooting and have not released a motive.

Surveillance footage shows Frimpong running away from the assailants before collapsing on the ground. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital before he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Frimpong’s father told several local outlets that his son was the victim of bullying, resulting in two students’ suspension. The suspect did not go to school with Frimpong, and is not connected to the bullying incident, Crump told reporters after the arraignment.

Jalloh appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bail and is due back in court Monday, when he is expected to appear before a grand jury.

Frimpong’s parents did not attend the arraignment because it was too difficult for them, according to Crump.

Still, his family and community members filled the court room and chanted “Justice for Javits” outside the courthouse. Crump, an attorney known for representing families in high profile cases including George Floyd and Trayvon Martin, said that there needs to be more discussion about stopping gun violence.

“This epidemic of gun violence, young people being able to get access to guns, causes irreparable harm, not only to Javits’ family but also to themselves,” Crump said.

Jalloh immigrated from Ghana a year before the shooting, joining his father, yellow cab driver Thomas Frimpong. His mother received an emergency visa to travel to the United States to attend his funeral and demand justice.

Frimpong’s funeral will be held in the Bronx on Nov. 20.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!