Summer fun 2024: Check out these Bronx festivals, markets and more

The whole family is invited to enjoy these summer festivals and open markets.

Summer is nearly here and there is a ton to do in the Bronx. From farmers’ markets to book festivals and more, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Here are some markets and festivals in the Bronx to check out this summer.

Bronx Night Market

The first Saturday of every month from June through October

1 Fordham Plaza

Free entry

The Bronx Night Market is back! Kick off the summer with an epic lineup of mouth watering food, live music, and local artists beginning Saturday, June 1. Take a bite from 50 featured vendors including Rosie’s Empanadas, HangryDog, Tacos El Guero, Carnival Dreams, Perros Locos, Mia’s Cocina, Rostacy, Chocolicious and more. You can also dance to the music of Ayanna, Success Academy and DJ Riddim. All are welcome and entry to the market is free. For more information, visit: maschospitalitygroup.com.



Bronx Park East Farmers Market

Every Sunday from June through November

2045 Bronx Park East, Pelham Parkway

Free entry

Fill up on fresh vegetables and delicious produce at the Bronx Park East Farmers Market. Walk through a variety of vendors selling fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. Other locally made items for purchase include honey, jams, baked goods and more. The weekly market is hosted by the Uptown & Boogie Healthy Project and all are welcome. Green Tree Textiles also offers clothing drop-off at the market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit: bxpemarket.com/farmersmarket.



Bronx Book Festival

Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fordham Plaza

Free

Readers and book lovers are invited to the 7th annual Bronx Book Festival. Hosted by the Bronx is Reading, exclusive programming is offered to all. The festival features speakers, panels, and books for all ages, including special programming for young adults and young readers. Author Colson Whitehead is one of the featured keynote speakers this year and will be accompanied by other established and emerging names in literature. Reserve your spot via Eventbrite.



The Hunts Point Fish Parade and Arts Festival

Saturday, June 15

Hunts Point

Free

All are welcome to The Fish Parade & Arts Festival. The annual procession through Hunts Point combines activism, joy and community building. Participants use banners, costumes and puppets to represent marine life. The parade ends in an arts festival featuring live music, dancing and art-making. The event platforms environmental issues and environmental justice advocacy in the Bronx. This year’s theme is Rebirth: Intergenerational Collaboration to a New Beginning. For more information, visit thepoint.org/fish-parade-2024.

Bronx Pride Festival and Health Fair

Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crotona Park Amphitheatre

Free

Come celebrate New York City’s longest-running Bronx Pride Festival! All are invited to the 13th Annual Bronx Pride Festival and Health Fair located at Crotona Park. Official hosts include Lady Clover Honey, Kelly Kaboom, Tym Moss and Vanessa Valtre. Featured DJ’s include Dj.Yayo, Dj.Charles Laloma and celebrity guest DJ’s from Latin radio station “La Mega97.9fm.” This is a family-friendly PG showcase for the entire family to enjoy. Check back here for updates as the Bronx Pride Festival approaches.

