St. Ignatius student wins $3K scholarship from Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest

Ginelle M., a student of St. Ignatius School in The Bronx, was one of the winners of Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest.

Optimum, together with co-sponsor TelevisaUnivision, is proud to announce the 2023 winners of its annual Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated each year from Sept. 15–Oct. 15, Optimum invited students across the company’s 21-state footprint to share in 500 words or less a person, group of people or cultural experience (TV show, movie, music, app, event) that has helped them connect to Hispanic culture and what it means to them.

The student essay contest ran from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31 and boasted a total of four Grand Prize scholarships of $3,000. This year’s winners are Ginelle M. from St. Ignatius School in the Bronx; Nydia C. from International High School in Paterson, New Jersey; Citlally D. from North Henderson High School in Hendersonville, North Carolina; Rachel Z. from A&M Consolidated Middle School in College Station, Texas.

Honorable Mention prizes have also been awarded to a dozen finalists in both the high school and middle school categories. To view the full list of finalists, visit www.Optimum.com/hhm.

“This year’s long-running Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest saw the largest number of student submissions since the contest was first launched over 10 years ago,” said Lisa Gonzalez Anselmo, chief diversity officer at Optimum. “We are thrilled to see such great excitement around the contest and the students’ passion to spotlighting the contributions that the Hispanic American community makes to our everyday lives. We look forward to celebrating with the winners during our recognition events in the coming weeks and to continue supporting and uplifting all the communities we serve.”

To continue celebrating the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced our country and to recognize all winners and runners-up, Optimum and TelevisaUnivision will host a live virtual celebration event on Wednesday, Dec 13.

