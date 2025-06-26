CUNY appoints Larry Johnson Jr. as Bronx Community College’s new president

The City University of New York (CUNY) announced the appointment of Larry Johnson Jr. as the new president of Bronx Community College in University Heights, effective July 14.

Johnson is an accomplished educator and advocate for community colleges and the students who attend them. He had previously served as the second-ever president of Guttman Community College for four years.

“It is an honor to be named the seventh president of Bronx Community College. With its distinguished history and enduring commitment to educational equity, BCC serves as a vital institution of social mobility, advancing the intellectual and professional aspirations of students across generations,” Johnson said. “The college’s multifaceted engagement with learners and regional employers underscores its pivotal role in workforce development and community transformation. I am proud to join this distinguished community of scholars, practitioners, students and civic leaders in furthering BCC’s mission and amplifying its impact across University Heights and beyond.”

Pending the approval of the CUNY Board of Trustees, Johnson will succeed Thomas A. Isekenegbe in the role of the school’s president. Since August 2023, Milton Santiago has served as the interim president.

“Larry Johnson has demonstrated a strong commitment to the transformative mission of community colleges throughout his career – at CUNY and in his previous posts around the country,” CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said. “His own life experience and passion for student success and community impact reflect the values of equity and opportunity that are the beating heart of Bronx Community College and CUNY. We thank Interim President Santiago for his steady leadership of the campus over the past two academic years.”

Under Johnson’s leadership, Guttman Community College experienced historical enrollment growth. The 1,100 new students enrolled in Fall 2023 represented a 29% year-over-year jump. It also marked the highest enrollment since the school was established in 2012.

Guttman Community College also expanded its academic offerings under Johnson’s leadership. This included new certificate and associate degree programs in cybersecurity and secondary education, as well as two fully online programs in liberal arts and health information technology. A Career Innovation Hub was also established to partner with local community organizations in creating career opportunities for students who reside in underserved communities.

Some of the institutional initiatives that Johnson led at Guttman Community College included the development and implementation of action plans like the new academic master plan and the strategic enrollment management plan. Another important initiative was the Guttman Forward 2028 Strategic Plan, which underscores a commitment to five pillars. These pillars are elevating equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging, supporting the success and academic excellence of students, amplifying vitality and engagement among employees, advancing growth and optimizing operations.

Under Johnson’s leadership, Guttman Community College was also able to secure over $5 million in grant funding for the enhancement of student support services, developing new career pathways and strengthening the institutional infrastructure.

Johnson had also served as a leader and faculty member in community colleges across many other states before his time at Guttman Community College and Bronx Community College.

In 2018, Johnson became the first African American president of Phoenix College in Arizona in the school’s 100-year history. While serving in that role, he oversaw the establishment of the college’s “Neighborhood College” partnership with the Phoenix city government to provide working adults with educational opportunities. He also obtained significant federal funding to support the school’s experiential learning programs and undergraduate research in STEM.

Prior to serving at Phoenix College, Johnson was the division chair of general studies and developmental education at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, a Predominantly Black Institution (PBI) in Clarkston, Georgia. While there, he also formed a program that increased the student retention rates, known as the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Club.

Between his tenures at Georgia Piedmont Technical College and Phoenix College, Johnson worked at Broward College in Weston, Florida, as the associate dean for English and Journalism. He then moved from Broward College to St. Louis Community College in Missouri to become the school’s campus provost and chief academic officer.

As a college student, Johnson earned his undergraduate degree in English literature from the HBCU Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and his Doctor of Arts in humanities and English literature at Clark Atlanta University, another HBCU. Johnson also earned his M.A. in humanities and a graduate certificate from Florida State University. He also recently finished an institute centered around crisis leadership in higher education at Harvard University Extension School.

In addition to his new role at Bronx Community College, Johnson also currently serves on the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) Commission on Small and Rural Colleges and as a board member of the CUNY Research Foundation, National Association of Community College Teacher Education Programs (NACCTEP) and Phipps Neighborhoods. An Aspen Fellow, Johnson took part in the inaugural New Presidents Fellowship. He has also won the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Paragon Award.