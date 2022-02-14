Police looking for 7 men in connection with South Bronx robbery pattern

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD recently released information about seven men wanted for eight robberies within the 40th Precinct that started in December and continued into this year.

The first incident occurred Dec. 6, 2021, when an unknown individual punched a 64-year-old man in the face in front of 321 E. 140 St. The senior citizen fell to the ground and the assailant then rummaged through his pockets and stole $120.

The thief fled the scene and EMS took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition for minor injuries to the head and mouth.

Less than a week later on Dec. 12, 2021, two unknown individuals approached a 48-year-old mam and began kicking and punching him in front of 370 Morris Ave. During this violent assault they stole the man’s cell phone, headphones and wallet containing identification documents and approximately $200. The total approximate value of the property removed is $820.

They fled the scene and EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition for minor injuries to the face and lip.

Then just a few days before Christmas they struck again. On Dec. 22, 2021, a 49-year-old man was walking home when two unknown individuals approached him from behind in front of a residence in the vicinity of East 146 Street and Cortlandt Avenue. Suddenly, they punched him in the face and demanded money. The thugs ripped the victim’s jacket pocket and stole $1,700.

They fled the scene and the victim suffered minor injuries and did not require any medical attention.

Six days later the thieves were back at it. On Dec. 28, 2021, four men approached a 37-year-old male and demanded money in front of 424 Morris Ave. They then stole $400 from the victim while another perp took the man’s electronic bicycle. The total approximate value of the property removed is $1,400.

The thieves did not take a break on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. When most people were out partying, they were out stealing.

On Dec. 31, 2021, two crooks approached a 21-year-old man from behind in front of 460 Willis Ave. One man pulled out an unknown sharp object while the other grabbed him. They then stole his backpack containing keys, assorted financial documents and approximately $50.

The next day three men assaulted a 41-year-old man from behind in front of a residence in the vicinity of East 141 Street and 3 Avenue. During the attack, they stole his wallet containing multiple forms of identification, a debit card and approximately $600.

They fled the scene and the victim suffered minor injuries to the right leg and did not require medical attention.

Their crime spree continued into 2022.

On Jan. 3, three assailants shoved a 34-year-old man to the ground at the intersection of Rider Avenue and East 138 Street. They demanded money and proceeded to punch him. The thieves then stole his headphones and wallet containing a credit card, identification card and approximately $50. The total approximate value of the property removed is $256.

The individuals fled northbound on Rider Avenue on foot and EMS treated the victim on scene for minor injuries.

Their most recent caper took place on Jan. 22. At 6:10 p.m., four men attacked a 48-year-old man and punched him multiple times in the vicinity of East 148 Street and College Avenue. The individuals then stole the victim’s cellphone and wallet containing multiple forms of identification, a debit card, a credit card and approximately $70. The total approximate value of the property removed is $200. The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require any medical attention on scene.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.