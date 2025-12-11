Six nurses and a medical unit in Bronx hospitals among NYC Health + Hospitals Nursing Excellence Award winners

NYC Health + Hospitals honored 35 nurse professionals in its health system at the annual Nursing Excellence Awards, including six recipients from Bronx its Bronx locations.

NYC Health + Hospitals honored 35 nurse professionals from across the public health care system, including six from the Bronx hospitals, during its annual Nursing Excellence Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

The 35 honorees were selected from 524 nominees. The winners were from a variety of facilities and clinical service lines of the hospital system.

“Our commitment to nursing excellence and patient-centered care is reflected in every corner of our organization — from our frontline nurses to our leadership teams,” NYC Health + Hospitals Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive Natalia Cineas, said.

“Together, we are advancing quality, safety and the patient experience while fostering healthy work environments where our nurses feel empowered, valued and supported. The Nursing Excellence Awards celebrate the dedication, passion and relentless pursuit of excellence that our nurses bring to the care of their patients every day. This year’s 35 honorees exemplify compassionate, top-tier care, and we are incredibly proud of the impact they have made on our patients, our communities and our nursing profession.”

Among the Bronx honorees were NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Belvis Ambulatory Care Head Nurse Carmela Reyes, BSN, RN, NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Morrisania Ambulatory Care Staff Nurse Gilbert Guerrero, BSN, RN, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi Medical Intensive Care Unit Staff Nurse Margarita Kenny, BSN, RN, MED SURG-BC, NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln Med/Surg Staff Nurse Karen Patricia Anderson, BSN, RN, and NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Behavioral Health Staff Nurses Edner Cuvilly, MSN, RN, and Lourdie Jean-Pierre Chicoye, MSN, RN.

Reyes, Guerrero, Kenny, Anderson and Chicoye each received the Excellence in Clinical Nursing Award. Cuvilly was given the DAISY Award for Nurses Advancing Health Equity, an award created by the DAISY Foundation to honor nurses who went above and beyond to care for patients and families who are disadvantaged demographically, psycho-socially or economically.

Another awardee from the Bronx was Unit 4B of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi’s Medical Intensive Care Unit. This unit received the Josephine Bolus Shining Light Award.

“It’s an honor to work alongside such exceptional professionals, and I’m incredibly proud to celebrate these outstanding honorees and all our nurses who strengthen our mission and our communities,” NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz said.

“Every day, our nurses go above and beyond to deliver high-quality, compassionate care, making our public health system a trusted lifeline for every New Yorker, without exception. I’m deeply impressed by the remarkable talent and dedication represented across our nursing teams, and we remain committed to giving them the resources, training and opportunities they need to grow and thrive.”