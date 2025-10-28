Lincoln Hospital and Fordham partner to study wildfire smoke’s impact on Bronx residents

The Lincoln Hospital and Fordham University are working together in a study about how air pollution from wildfires can impact the health of Bronx residents.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and Fordham University’s Bronx Research Institute for Community Solutions (BRICS) have partnered to study the health impacts of wildfire smoke events on residents of the Bronx.

The study, called “Measuring the Effect of Wildfire Smoke Events on Patients Treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln Hospital,” will explore if and how air pollution driven by wildfires affects the respiratory health outcomes and healthcare utilization of patients at the hospital.

It will likely draw critical insights into the intersection of climate change, environmental justice and public health in urban communities like the Bronx.

“Bronx residents suffer disproportionately high rates of respiratory illness — wildfires across the continent may be contributing to this crisis in the community due to particulates and gases that irritate the lungs,” BRICS Director of Administration Keisha Shay, Ph.D., said in a statement.

“Through BRICS, this research partnership between Lincoln Hospital and Fordham University will ensure that both medical experts and policymakers have the tangible data they need to protect public health.”

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln Department of Medicine Director of Research Dr. Vidya Menon is leading the project, alongside Christina Pili. They are working in partnership with Fordham University faculty members David Rosenkranz and Marc Conte, Ph.D.

“Climate change is projected to increase the prevalence and intensity of wildfires,” Conte said in a statement.“Even if these fires occur far from New York, the smoke represents a potentially serious threat to human health in the city. This pilot project will help us identify the patients most at risk, so we can better prepare for future events.”

“We hope our findings will help guide conversations with hospital and city leadership to strengthen air pollution awareness and implement early warning systems for vulnerable patients, with the goal of reducing preventable illness and deaths during future events,” Dr. Vidya Menon said.