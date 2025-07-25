Signarama adds South Bronx location, serving local orgs and entrepreneurs

Alejandro Garcia (center) owns and manages the new Signarama store in the South Bronx with Jose Bracho (left) and Jose Lopez (right).

Signarama, a national franchise that makes custom signs for organizations of all kinds, is welcoming customers to its newly-opened South Bronx location at East 137th Street and Third Avenue. The new store adds to the company’s 20 New York state locations, which include Woodside and Jamaica, Queens.

Every business, large or small, needs some kind of physical sign, and owner/manager Alejandro Garcia said he loves collaborating with clients to create something that stands out. Signarama produces lighted signs, directional signs, digital signs, storefronts, barricades and window covers to hide construction work in progress, stick-on wraps that turn vehicles into mobile billboards, and more.

Garcia said his 1,100-square-foot store is in an ideal location because of the neighborhood’s ongoing growth.

“This area is full of small businesses,” as well as high-rises, schools and other infrastructure that lures people into the neighborhood, he said. “There’s a lot of potential here.”

The state comptroller’s office reported that between 2011 and 2022, the South Bronx experienced a 20% increase in the number of private sector businesses and a population increase of 7.5%. Although the borough was hit hard by the pandemic, many nonprofits and city agencies remain focused on fostering entrepreneurship in the Bronx.

Garcia and his team of three have already walked the neighborhood to meet local business and community leaders and introduce themselves. Their outreach has led to some clients, including an attorney’s office and a food truck.

Being a strong local partner to existing businesses is key, said Garcia. “We have a very good relationship with them. Everyone knows us already.”

Some customers come to Signarama with artwork ready, and others want a fully custom job. Either way, most projects can be completed in a week or two, and others even quicker, Garcia said.

Given the diverse range of businesses, community groups and agencies throughout the city, “You’d be surprised” at the variety of requests that come to Signarama, he said.

Garcia lives in Astoria, Queens, but grew up in Colombia and came to the United States with “a lot of dreams and expectations,” he said. He previously owned another business in the sign industry, and now, as a franchisee, he enjoys the support of the longstanding company while building his own unique business.

Garcia said he sees Signarama as helping the community and its many entrepreneurs. “It’s a dream come true.”

Sales Associate José Bracho said he and Garcia have been friends for more than 20 years and that running a business together was “part of the bucket list.”

“I love what I’m doing now,” he said. “Believe me, the feeling is great.”

