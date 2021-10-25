Police & Fire

Senior accused of sexually abusing multiple children at day care

Persido Boyer was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, for allegedly sexually abusing two children for three years at a Bronx day care.
A Bronx man was arrested last week for allegedly sexually abusing two children for three years at a day care.

According to the NYPD, between January 2018 and April 2021, Persido Boyer, 311 East Mount Eden Ave., allegedly sexually assaulted at least two children under the age of 11 at Growing Up Day Care, located at 1654 Monroe Ave.

On Oct. 20, Boyer, 67, was charged with six counts of a criminal sex act, three counts of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

