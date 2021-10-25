Senior accused of sexually abusing multiple children at day care

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was arrested last week for allegedly sexually abusing two children for three years at a day care.

According to the NYPD, between January 2018 and April 2021, Persido Boyer, 311 East Mount Eden Ave., allegedly sexually assaulted at least two children under the age of 11 at Growing Up Day Care, located at 1654 Monroe Ave.

On Oct. 20, Boyer, 67, was charged with six counts of a criminal sex act, three counts of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

