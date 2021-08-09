Police & Fire

Suspect wanted for sexual abuse of a minor: NYPD

Sketch of a suspect accused of sexually abusing a minor on the 4 train.
Courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly sexually abused a minor on a train in the Bronx.

According to police, on July 19, at 6:15 p.m., a man allegedly sexually abused a 16-year-old girl on a northbound “4” train approaching the Mosholu Parkway subway station.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

