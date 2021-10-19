Police search for suspect accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old boy

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for a 48-year-old man who is being accused of sexually abused a 4-year-old boy in 2020.

According to the NYPD, sometime between October 2020 and November 2020, Eric Montes, 48, 2246 Webster Ave., in East Tremont, allegedly sexually assaulted a 4-year-old boy.

Montes was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child and forcible touching.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.