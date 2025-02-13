Rep. Adriano Espaillat culminates 2025 Dominicans on the Hill with celebration at U.S. Capitol

Congressman Adriano Espaillat hosted his seventh annual Dominicans on the Hill celebration at the U.S. Capitol.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who represents northern Manhattan and parts of the Bronx, hosted his seventh annual Dominicans on the Hill celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Espaillat established Dominicans on the Hill to honor and highlight the political, economic, and cultural contributions of Dominican Americans to the United States. Each year, the event brings together hundreds of elected officials, professionals, students, and community leaders to discuss key issues affecting the Dominican diaspora.

This year’s event saw a record-breaking turnout, with leaders from across the Dominican diaspora participating in panel discussions and presentations focused on expanding Dominican American representation in business, economic development, technology, politics, and culture—including media and entertainment.

The panels showcased success stories and explored ways for Dominican Americans to amplify their voices in the United States and beyond.

This year’s event featured several prominent figures from the worlds of sports, media, government, and business, reflecting the diverse contributions of the Dominican diaspora.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, represents New York’s 13th Congressional District, which includes Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, and Inwood in Manhattan, as well as Marble Hill and the northwest Bronx.