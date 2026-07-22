Rendering unveiled for new 162-unit building near Fordham University

A new rendering has been revealed for an upcoming 12-story residential building near Fordham University that will be capable of housing up to 600 people at the intersection of Webster Avenue and East 197th Street.

The planned building, which will be built at 2740 Webster Ave. in Fordham, will cover 215,129 square feet and have 162 housing units. Most of these units will likely be multi-room suites.

The property for this upcoming building spans approximately 10,000 square feet. In addition to the building, another planned feature at the site is a rear yard 20 feet in length.

Based on the rendering, which shows the wide western elevation, the building will have a multifaceted massing with a kink aligned to the angle, along with a facade of dark red paneling that forms an irregular pattern over floor-to-ceiling windows on the northern and southern ends, as well as in two columns near the center. Black metal and ribbon windows will clad the second through eighth floors. A contrasting light gray envelope will be utilized to frame a tight grid of narrow windows on the top four stories. Another notable feature is expansive glass on the ground floor for street frontage.

The property is within close proximity to the Botanical Garden train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, as well as bus stops for the Bx25, Bx26, Bx34, Bx41 and Bx41-SBS lines.

A surface-level parking lot currently occupies 2740 Webster Ave., which was bought by Jorge Madruga for $10.3 million from Edward Nerenberg.

Aufgang Architects designed the structure. It will be developed by Maddd Equities and Stagg Group in a joint venture. The project is expected to be completed in July 2028, ahead of the 2028-2029 academic year.

The development team is also working on a 13-story mixed-use building adjacent to the planned development, at 2768 Webster Ave. This planned structure will be 135 feet tall and span 439,862 square feet of space, including 288,797 square feet of residential space for 510 housing units and 51,065 square feet of commercial space. There will also be a parking garage with 73 spaces. A 2-story structure currently stands at the site.