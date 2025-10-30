BP Gibson hosts Italian Heritage Month celebration at Fordham

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson held a special annual celebration in honor of Italian Heritage Month on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at Fordham University’s McShane Campus Center.

This celebration recognized the cultural, civic and economic contributions made to the Bronx by the Italian American community. Several local individuals were honored at the event for their work in supporting the Bronx community.

Luigi Trombetta provided musical entertainment to attendees throughout the evening. The event was emceed by News12 Bronx reporter Marissa Santorelli.

Fordham University Assistant Director of Community Affairs Amanda Caputo, Consulate General of Italy in New York Deputy Consul Alessandra Oliva and Gibson spoke at the event, highlighting how Bronx residents are united through the shared values of family, faith and community.

“From entrepreneurship and education to cuisine and family traditions, Italian Americans have helped shape the cultural fabric of our borough for generations,” Gibson said. “Their influence can be felt in every corner of our borough, and I am proud to recognize this year’s honorees for continuing that legacy of pride, perseverance and community.”

Honorees at this year’s Italian Heritage Month celebration included BronxWorks Activity Coordinator and Artist in Residence Francis Palazzolo, G&R Deli Owner Carolina DiFuccia, Bronx Pro Group Founder and President Peter Magistro, P.S. 48 The Joseph R. Drake School Principal Joseph DiCrescento and Delillo Pastry Shop Owner Josephine Florio. Each honoree was presented with a Citation of Merit.

“First and foremost, I thank the residents who live in the Bronx shelters, safe havens and residencies who have been open to trusting and collaborating with me,” Palazzolo said.

“As an artist, I greatly appreciate the support and belief in my social practice that my BronxWoks colleagues provide, particularly Aaron Ciprolina and Gianna Dell’Olio, and especially Noel Concepcion, the Vice President of Homeless Services. I am immensely grateful to the Bronx Borough President, Vanessa Gibson, for honoring my work, especially as one of the many Italian Americans having a positive impact in the Bronx. Her passionate dedication provides me with further inspiration.”

“Thank you, Borough President Gibson, for your constant service to our wonderful Bronx, and thank you for continuing to celebrate the diverse heritage of the Bronx that is an important part of building community,” Magistro said.

“It was an absolute honor to join Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson for an incredible evening celebrating the vibrant Italian American community at Fordham University,” DiCrescento said. “Thank you, Borough President Gibson, for your continued leadership and for bringing our Bronx family together in such a meaningful way.”

Additionally, Preston High School student Alivia Toapha was presented with a Youth Award at the event. Italian Heritage and Culture Committee of New York Board Member Nancy J. Indelicato also gave a special presentation.

Sponsors that helped put this year’s Italian Heritage Month celebration together included Ponce Bank, MetroPlusHealth and the Belmont Business Improvement District.