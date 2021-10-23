Reckless driving crash near Gun Hill Road kills 16-year-old passenger

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A reckless driver attempting to change lanes at a high speed killed his 16-year-old passenger in the Bronx earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 2, a 2004 Honda Accord, operated by a 20-year-old man with a passenger, Dawris Torres, of Mount Hope Place in the Bronx, was driving fast, northbound on the New England Thruway, in the right traffic lane, approaching the exit ramp to Gun Hill Road and abruptly changed lanes, into the center travel lane. The Accord then proceeded to hit a 2007 Honda Accord, operated by a 47-year-old man, in the center lane of traffic. The 20-year-old’s car then rotated counter-clockwise, coming to a rest in the grass median on the west side of the roadway.

When the police arrived both the 20-year-old and Torres, 16, had head and body trauma. EMS transported both of them to Jacobi Hospital, where the 20-year-old man remains in critical condition. Torres, however, succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 4.

The driver of the other car stayed at the scene and was transported, via EMS to Jacobi Hospital, in stable condition. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.