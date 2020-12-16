Driver crashes into outdoor dining booth in the west Bronx after apparent medical issue

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A west Bronx restaurant is back at square one after a man crashed his car into an outdoor dining structure in the west Bronx on Monday.

According to the NYPD, a 39-year-old male had a medical episode while operating his vehicle causing it to careen into the outdoor dining set up outside of Tilila at 3648 Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights at about 4:30 p.m.

An NYPD spokesman said the driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital. No charges were filed.

According to CBS New York, there were no patrons at the eatery at it was closed due to the indoor dining ban.