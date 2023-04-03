Radio City Music Hall, MSG make dreams come true for Bronx teens

“It’s incredible. It’s beyond my imagination — it really is like a dream,” said Aliya Ryman, 14, who will be playing classical piano in the Garden of Dreams talent show at the world-famous Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, April 19.

Ryman has a sweet demeanor with a soft voice, but her stage presence is that of a concert pianist with her languid arm movements and reserved bow, even during rehearsal. She lives and goes to school in Riverdale and has been playing classical piano since she was six years old. Ryman received the opportunity to perform at Radio City through the Make-A-Wish foundation, one of the 33 organizations partnering with the Garden of Dreams — a non-profit of Madison Square Garden Sports and Entertainment with a mission to bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need since 2006.

In March 2022, Ryman was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma and underwent 14 cycles of chemotherapy and a surgery to remove subcutaneous tissue from her shoulder. Today, she is happy to say that she is cancer free.

“The piece I’m going to be playing for the talent show is actually the one that I kept playing through all my treatment. It’s kind of the piece that got me through all those hard times,” said Ryman. The piece in question is Debussy’s “Arabesque No. 1.”

Auditions for the talent show took place on Jan. 26 and are open to young people up to 21 years old. Rehearsals kicked off on Feb. 28, with four group rehearsals from February through April, and the last one being the day before the April show. Sometimes there are one-off rehearsals with smaller groups or celebrity mentors, which are scheduled separately. But March 22 was the first time the young performers were rehearsing on the Great Stage at Radio City — the same stage where the Rockettes themselves have been performing their high kicks since the 1930s and where the Garden of Dreams talent show will take place.

“I think being able to foster such amazing talents at a young age is really important,” said second-year Rockette Maya Addie. “Art is for the people and a communal thing we go through.”

Part of this year’s mentors include two of the Rockettes and comedian Tracy Morgan, who received this year’s Garden of Dreams Hero award. They help the performers with their acts by providing constructive feedback on projection, synchronicity and energy levels.

Katelyn Gaffney, 14-year Rockette and New Jersey native, was inspired by the Rockettes herself as a child and despite being on the roster for more than decade, she still says, “it’s a dream come true.”

A big part of the reason why these young performers are on the Great Stage of Radio City is because of their ability to deal with adversity and work against the odds — mentors notwithstanding.

Gaffney’s father passed away in 2020 from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), but said that the camaraderie of her sisters (the Rockettes) helped her get through the very difficult time. “I had them, they all had my back,” said Gaffney.

Tracy Morgan, who has been working with the Garden of Dreams foundation for approximately six years, began to tear up during his interview when recalling his own struggles. “I was one of these kids — my brother was born with cerebral palsy and we didn’t have any money. I was brought up on welfare, so I see myself in these young people,” Morgan, who was born in the Bronx, said as he wiped away tears. “It means a lot for me to be here today.”

Isis Troxler, 16, is a student at Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School. She is verbose, vivacious and has the attitude of a natural-born star. She, along with her parents and siblings, have been busking in the train stations as singers since she was four years old.

For April’s talent show, Troxler will be singing Tori Kelly’s, “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.”

While in middle school Troxler became depressed and started recoiling from activities she normally loved. Her mother, Sonia Rivera, coaxed her into opening up about what was going on and soon found that her daughter was being bullied. “Sometimes it was suicidal,” Troxler candidly told the Bronx Times.

Luckily, she had a supportive group of family and friends. “My older brother, my mom, my dad, people at school, and music were the only things that really helped me through,” she said.

Troxler’s personality is enough to brighten anyone’s day and she remains optimistic even in the toughest of times.

Other performers include the group Destined 2 Dance, made up of four Bronxites aged 10 to 18 from the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club at the John E. Grimm III clubhouse, located in the Belmont section. Their routine featured a medley of ’90s and modern-day dance hits with a high-energy performance that included flips and splits.

“You can tell they’re putting in the work outside of the studio,” said Gaffney, the Rockette.

In total, the event will include 22 acts from throughout New York City and the tri-state area, who will be singing, dancing and more. Tickets to the April 19 talent show are free and require advanced reservation.

As for the Bronx, a borough with high unemployment and poverty rates, Morgan sent a special message to those kids. “Go where they do what you love to do and get involved,” he said.

Reach ET Rodriguez at [email protected]. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes