Pumpkin picking in and near New York City in 2021

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Pumpkin Picking in 2021

October is almost here which means it’s that time again to go pumpkin picking. Head to one of these pumpkin picking farms in and near New York City to pick from a variety of gourds, munchkins, and other pumpkins. The best part is that it’s also apple-picking season, which means there will be plenty of apple cider, apple cider donuts, and baked goods for you and your family to enjoy as you roam the pumpkin patch, pet farm animals, and pick jack-o’-lantern worthy pumpkins to carve. We’ve even included the travel distance from Midtown so you know how long the journey will be. So find a weekend, and take a trip to one of these pumpkin patches and experience fall to its fullest.

Looking for more fall activities? Check out the Ultimate NYC Fall Bucket List for Families 2021!

**Visit websites for COVID updates and guidelines before visiting**

Under One Hour

Demarest Farms

244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642

201-666-0472

(40 min from Midtown)

Demarest Farms’ pumpkin picking has already begun! Make your reservation on their site and pick out the perfect pumpkin. Once you make a reservation, you will be given a date and time to arrive at the farm. The cost for general admission is $7, includes free parking, entrance to the pumpkin patch, petting zoo, and hayrides available Saturday and Sunday; plus $12 for the largest pumpkin you pick. Children 2 and under can enter for free. Open 8-5 pm, daily.

Queens County Farm

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Queens, NY 11004

718-347-3276

(40 min from Midtown)

As the longest continually farmed site in New York State, Queens County Farm opens their pumpkin patch up again this October for families to enjoy. Pumpkin month at Queens County Farm is full of excitement with autumn in the air. While the pumpkin patch is open primarily on weekends, feel free to come during the week to purchase pumpkins in the Farm Store. Open to the public Oct. 1-Oct. 30, 2021; 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. General admission is free to the public, except during special events.

Hillview Farms

223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ

908-647-0957

(50 min from Midtown)

Pick your own pumpkins at Hillview Farms! In October, you and your family can visit this family-owned and operated farm that has 53 acres of locally grown food. Hayrides are available every weekend in October! You can even visit their roadside market that has apples, pumpkins, vegetables, tomatoes, donuts, cider, and bakery items. Open 9 am-6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily.

One Hour to One Hour and a Half

Secor Farms

85 Airmont Ave., Mahwah, NJ 07430

201-529-2595

(1 hr from Midtown)

Make picture-perfect memories at Secor Farms’ storefront pumpkin patch. No reservations are required to enter the pumpkin patch, though there may be lines, as they will be limiting their capacity in the patches. Public Hayrides began on September 18th and cost $5. Don’t leave before browsing the farm’s market, full of fresh-pressed apple cider and homemade apple cider donuts. Open 9 am-5:30 pm, daily. The pumpkin patch will be open through Oct. 31st.

Dr. Davies Farm

306 NY-304, Congers, NY 10920

845-268-7020

(1 hr & 10 min from Midtown)

With a scenic trailer ride that takes you to the Pumpkin Patch, Dr. Davies Farm is a great spot to enjoy an autumn day outside and find beautiful pumpkins! The hayrides have been a farm favorite for decades, transforming your pumpkin picking experience into much more than choosing a pumpkin. Call ahead to ensure availability for the hayride as the farm will be limiting the number of guests. Open 10 am-4 pm, daily.

Outhouse Orchards

139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560

914-277-3188

(1 hr and 15 min)

Outhouse Orchards attracts plenty of families year after year — you can even bring your family dog! Choose from pumpkins, gourds, and an assortment of Halloween decorations as you celebrate the fall season. Reservations are not required during the weekdays, but please book a reservation if you are visiting the farm on the weekend. Pumpkins are weighed by the pound, weekend parking is $15, and weekday parking is free. Open 9 am-5 pm, daily.

Riamede Farm

122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930

908-879-7762

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

You might know Riamede Farms for iconic apple orchards, but they also have a Cut-Your-Own-Pumpkin Patch! Cut pumpkins right from the vine in this pumpkin patch at the beginning of the season. Riamede Farm recommends that you bring your own cutting shears as well. Make sure to also grab some delicious apples, donuts, and baked goods during your visit. Pumpkin and squash fields open in late September. A farm pass is $7 and is required for any visitors 6 and older. It includes admission to the apple orchard, pumpkin field, and a free wagon ride on the weekends. Open 9 am-4:30 pm, daily.

Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard

130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560

914-485-1210

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Every weekend in October, head to Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard to pick pumpkins! Their Farm Store offers fresh donuts, local produce, eggs, meat, jams, honey, maple syrup, and more! Access to the pumpkin patch is available only through purchasing apple orchard tickets, so reserve your ticket on their website. One ticket gives entry to up to four guests. Kids under 10 get free entry. Your pumpkin picking experience is sure to be an exciting one for the whole family here! Cash only with an ATM available in the farm store. They’re open 10 am-5 pm daily, and pumpkin picking is available on weekends only starting September 18th, (10 am- 4:30 pm).

Stuart’s Fruit Farm

62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527

914-245-2784

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Not only a fruit farm, Stuart’s Fruit Farm features the perfect pumpkin patch for families, and it is family-operated! Enjoy the autumn air and the farm views as you survey the pumpkins and choose your favorite. You can also buy pre-picked pumpkins and gourds at the farm stand if you don’t have the time to venture into the pumpkin patch. The farm will close due to capacity but will re-open after a few guests have left, around 30- 45 minutes. Open 10 am-5 pm from September 6th through November, daily. Cash or check only.

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930

908-879-7189

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Head to Alstede Farms to pick the freshest pumpkins with your family! There are plenty of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to choose from: orange and white, munchkins, gourds, and assorted winter squash. Purchase a Pick-Your-Own ticket on their website prior to visiting, Corn Maze & Blooming Giants Sunflower Trail are included in the admission. Due to COVID, there will be limited tickets on the weekends to avoid crowding; guests are encouraged to visit on the weekdays where there is less attendance. Open 9 am-6 pm, daily.

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm

1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-245-5111

(1 hr and 20 min from Midtown)

Pumpkin picking is opening October 1st at Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm! Spend the day with your family in the patch as you search for your favorite pumpkin. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm is also very well known for its markets: the bakery, apple farm market, and the country market. Purchase tasty treats, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins! They’re open 10 am-4:30 pm, Wednesday-Monday (closed on Tuesdays).

F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm

26 Pinelawn Road, Melville, NY 11747

631-271-3276

(1 hr and 30 min from Midtown)

Catch the Annual Fall Festival at F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm for pumpkin picking, hayrides, and more! The festivities run from September 18 – October 31. F&W really encourages parents to bring their children to pick pumpkins, so come on out for this family tradition. Check out LI’s largest straw pyramid, play mini-golf, and have playground access. Bring your beautiful pumpkin home to carve, eat, or display! $10 entry fee per person, children under 2 years old enter for free (pumpkin picking is not included in this admission price). Open 12-5 pm Monday-Friday, 10 am-5 pm Saturday-Sunday.

Apple Ridge Orchards

101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990

845-987-7717

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Looking for an educational and interactive experience at the pumpkin patch? Check out Apple Ridge Orchards for some family fun with pumpkins! Take photos in front of the custom farm displays, such as an old tractor and portrait paintings. You can also taste sweet treats and pet the farm animals as you visit the farm. No reservations needed. Pumpkins cost $13 and general admission is $3 which includes free parking and entrance to the farm. Open to the public 9 am-6 pm, Thursday-Sunday and holidays.

Lawrence Farms Orchards

306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550

845-562-4268

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Not too far of a drive from NYC, Lawrence Farms Orchards has a pumpkin patch with a wide selection for families to choose from. After you find your perfect pumpkin, browse the concession stand, which features apple cider donuts, pies, cookies, chicken tenders, paninis, hot dogs, roasted nuts, fries, pizza, nachos, ice cream, and more! Enjoy a morning out in the pumpkin patch and delectable lunch or snack afterward to celebrate the fall season. Arriving early is highly recommended if you’d like to gain entry into the farm. Open 9 am- 4 pm, from June to October. Admission is $5 per person, children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available.

Barton Orchards

63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY 12570

845-227-2306

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

Beginning in late September and running through the end of October, Barton Orchards boasts a wonderful, family-friendly pumpkin patch. Barton Orchards started as an apple farm, but they have since expanded to include tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, peppers, squash, and, of course, pumpkins! There are plenty of other exciting activities to do and food to taste during your visit. Online ticketing is required, with tickets available one weekend at a time. Open 11 am-6 pm, Sunday to Thursday; 11 am-6 pm, Friday and Saturday. $10 minimum purchase required.

Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

845-897-4377

(1 hr & 30 min from Midtown)

The pumpkin patch has both edible and decorative pumpkins to choose from, as well as gourds, squash, corn stalks, and straw bales for your fall decor! Make sure to book your reservation to go pumpkin picking with the family at Fishkill Farms and don’t leave without tasting their freshly made donuts at the farm store! The store also offers contactless pick-up and local delivery. Open 9-4:45 pm (field closes at 5:45 pm), Tuesday through Sunday for PYO.

Over an Hour and a Half

Apple Dave’s Orchards

82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990

845-772-1242

(1 hr and 40 min from Midtown)

Pick your own pumpkins at Apple Dave’s Orchards and choose your favorite pumpkins. While you are there, take a walk in the herb and flower gardens and enjoy lots of their delicious food. Browse the Country Farm Store on your way out, which has fresh apple cider donuts, pumpkins, jams, jellies, pure honey, and more. Open 9 am – 4:30 pm, September 5th through late October.

Elwood Pumpkin Farm

1500 E Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, NY 11743

631-368-8626

(1 hr and 40 min from Midtown)

As Long Island’s most western pumpkin farm, Elwood Pumpkin Farm opens up pumpkin picking off the vine to you and your family this fall! Kids also will love the child corn maze and wagon ride around the farm. Pumpkins are priced by size. Open 1 – 5 pm, opening weekend (September 18 and 19); 10 am – 5 pm, weekends in October, and Columbus Day. Open weekdays from 3-5 pm or by appointment starting October 1st.

Hurd’s Family Farm

2187 State Route 32 Modena, NY 12548

845-883-7825

(1 hr and 50 min from Midtown)

There are pumpkins in all shapes and sizes at Hurd’s Family Farm. Small pumpkins are $6, any size is $12, and XL pumpkins are $20. Enjoy the giant slide, bounce pillow, coral playground, and entrance to the corn maze, which are all free with a Pick Your Own Purchase. Activity wristbands can be purchased for $14 (Express), $23 (VIP), and $29 (Ultimate) in advance, giving access to activities like hayrides, a bounce house, duck racing, and so much more! In order to keep capacity limited, the PYO purchase is for 2 hours at the farm. Activities are open Fridays and Mondays, 10 am-4 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am-4 pm. “Pick Your Own” is open Fridays and Mondays, 10 am-4 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am-5 pm. Reservations open by 8am on the day for which they apply. You must make your reservation on the same day you plan to visit!

Dykeman Farm

31 Dykeman Lane Pawling, NY 12564

845-832-6068

(1 hr and 50 min from Midtown)

This long-established farm has had pick-your-own-pumpkins since 1974! Pumpkin picking season will be starting September 25 and will be open on weekends throughout October. With over 70 varieties to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect pumpkin to take home. There are also plenty of photo spots all around the pumpkin patch for you to take photos of your little ones as they pick pumpkins this year. The farmstand is open 10 am – 5 pm, daily. Picking is open on September 25 on all October weekends, and Columbus Day.

Harbes Family Farm

715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952

631-298-0800

(2 hrs from Midtown)

With 8 acres of on-the-vine pumpkins, Harbes Family Farm has a huge selection of pumpkins just waiting for you to take home! Join them for the grand seasonal opening of the Barnyard Pumpkin patch during Harbes Annual Pumpkin Harvest where you can enjoy live music, concession stands, pig races, a 7-acre “u-pick” pumpkin patch, and more. This two-day weekend event will be held on September 25th and 26th from 10 am- 6 pm. There are many different varieties available, so you will have no shortage of options here. Enjoy their apple cider donuts and other options as you pick your pumpkins. Pumpkins are sold by the pound. Farmstand open 10 am-6 pm, daily.

Bishop’s Orchards

1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437

203-453-2338

(2 hrs from Midtown)

Although Bishop’s Orchards may be a bit of a drive from NYC, it will surely be worth it once you’re making family memories in the pumpkin patch, which opens mid-September and runs through Halloween. These sphere-shaped pumpkins are perfect for decoration during Halloween and Thanksgiving, or just the fall season in general! You can also prepare the pumpkins for meals or snacks, such as pumpkin seeds or pumpkin soup. Along with the pumpkins, browse the mums, corn stalks, gourds, squash, Indian Corn, and various other activities for kids and families to enjoy. Grab a scoop (or three) of ice cream while you’re there from Bishop’s Orchards’ new Creamery Ice Cream stand. Open 10 am-5 pm, daily.

Hank’s PumpkinTown

240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

631-726-4667

(2 hrs from Midtown)

The name says it best, as Hank’s PumpkinTown truly is a pumpkin town with pumpkins of all sizes! Other fall decorations available include gourds, corn stalks, straw bales, Indian Corn, mums, Montauk daisies, door hanging, and more. Make sure to check out the Pink Tractor, which features pink porcelain doll pumpkins! Hanks’ PumpkinTown donates a portion of the proceeds from each sale to Breast Cancer Research. For even more fun, there is the Maze Park for $18 weekend admission and $12 weekday admission which includes pedal cart race tracks, a giant corn maze, a dairy barn play structure, and a wide variety of games and activities to keep the whole family amazed. There is gem mining for an additional cost on weekends and an exciting wooden playground. The Market includes apple cider slushies, apple cider and pumpkin donuts, kettle corn, candy and caramel apples, corn dogs, chicken tenders, and many more treats. Open 9:30 am-5:45 pm, daily.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication New York Family.