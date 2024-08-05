Preston High School graduate earns study abroad scholarship

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Preston High School graduate Danielle DeMattia ’24 was awarded the Programma Ponte Scholarship to study abroad in Pisa, Italy, for two weeks this summer. She took various classes and attended cultural events while continuing to learn the language and further her studies.

DeMattia was the only student who attended the program from a Catholic high school among college students. In the fall, Danielle will attend Iona University, majoring in business.

