Ponce Bank announces second cohort of All Hallows High School scholars

All Hallows High School recently welcomed Ponce Bank’s Wanda Matos Taveras, director of Nonprofit Services and Santos Ruiz, retail cluster manager, to campus. The duo was there to announce its second year of the Ponce Bank Scholars at All Hallows High School.

The representatives from Ponce Bank toured the school and met with the five new Ponce Bank Scholars for the 2023-24 school year. The scholars were each awarded $1,000 in tuition assistance and are comprised of one sophomore, two juniors and one senior.

The new scholars are Quantel Pitts, Matthew Almeydas, Johnathan Velez, Axel Aquino and Matthew Agueda.

“Ponce Bank’s generous sponsorship of All Hallows students allows us to further enhance our academic setting and to continue to create an environment that is a safe, thoughtful and inspirational space in which to explore the joy of learning and academic achievement,” All Hallows High School’ President Ron Schutte said. “It is through funders like Ponce Bank that 100% of our students continue to be accepted to four-year colleges.”

During the visit, Ponce Bank met with another cohort of students to discuss entrepreneurialism and Ponce’s financial literacy program, which will be launched as an extracurricular offering in the 2023-24 school year.

“It is my honor to represent a community bank that delivers commercial excellence while always keeping a keen eye on promoting the educational enrichment of our youth here in the Bronx,” said Carlos Naudon, president and CEO of Ponce Bank. “The Ponce Bank Scholars at All Hallows enables us to continue to live our bank’s value-set by helping these young men in their pursuit of academic success.”

