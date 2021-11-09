Police searching for suspect who robbed victim of $2,500

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

People are now looking for a suspect who assaulted and robbed a man of more than $2,000 in September in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 15, at 2:40 a.m., a 43-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual in front of 109 E. 184 St., who demanded he give him money.

When the victim refused to fork over cash, the crook punched him and knocked him to the ground. He then stole his wallet, which had $2,500, bank cards and ID. The assailant fled on foot. The victim, who suffered pain and bruising, refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.