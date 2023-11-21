Police Beat I Bronx crime undergoes modest decline over past month, although up for the year

While crime is up this year in the Bronx, the increase is due largely to a 34.6% jump in grand larceny auto for the year through Nov. 19, compared to the same period in 2022.

While crime in the Bronx is up for the year, it underwent a modest drop over the past month, according to the latest NYPD data.

Major crimes — including murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto — were down 1.2% in the Bronx for the 28-day-period ending Nov. 19, compared to the same 28 days in 2022. The period was marked by a 19.8% decline in the number of robberies — with 368 incidents reported compared to 459 — but a 17.1% increase in the number of stolen vehicles. There were 350 vehicles stolen during the period, up from 299 last year.

Despite the recent decline, major crimes in the Bronx are up 6.13% for the year through Nov. 19, compared to the same period in 2022. There were 26,383 major crimes reported in the borough for the year through Nov. 19, up from 24,858 for the same time frame last year.

The increase this year is due almost completely to a 34.6% jump in grand larceny auto. There were 4,630 reports of stolen vehicles for the year through Nov. 19, up from 3,441 for the same period last year.

In all 12 Bronx precincts, grand larceny auto is up this year. In the 45th Precinct — which covers Throggs Neck, Co-op City and City Island — it is up 71.4% for the year, compared to the same time period in 2022. In the 49th Precinct — which includes Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens and surrounding areas — it is up 47.2% this year.

Grand larceny auto has risen city-wide, up 17.8% across the five boroughs for the year through Nov.19. Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan in early September to combat car theft throughout the city, but the numbers have not improved since. The mayor’s plan involves providing each precinct with two patrol vehicles with mobile license plate readers to identify and track stolen vehicles.

Felony assault is another crime that has jumped in the Bronx this year, increasing 10.6% year-to-date, with 7,264 cases reported, up from 6,568 for the same period in 2022. There has been a modest drop in murder, rape and robbery year-to-date, according to NYPD data.

The 45th Precinct has seen the biggest increase among Bronx precincts in overall crime year-to-date, up 24.4% compared to the same period last year. The 49th Precinct underwent a 23.08% increase — the second biggest increase in the borough.

Meanwhile, the 44th Precinct, which covers Grand Concourse, Bronx Terminal Market and the Yankee Stadium areas, had the biggest decrease in overall crime, down 4.68% year-to-date. Furthermore, the 43rd Precinct, which covers Parkchester and adjacent areas, saw major crimes fall 4.38%.

Over the past 28 days, crime was up the most in the 52nd Precinct, which includes Bedford Park, Fordham, Norwood and University Heights — up 15.92%, compared to same period last year. It was also up 12.38% in the 50th Precinct, which covers Riverdale, Kingsbridge and Fieldston.

