Police Beat I Crime is up in the Bronx, with stolen vehicles and felony assaults on the rise

Crime is up in the Bronx, with a surge in the number of stolen vehicles and a rise in assaults accounting for the increase, according to the latest NYPD data released Nov. 5.

The number of major crimes — including murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of automobiles — increased 6.4% in the Bronx for the year through Nov. 5, compared to the same period last year. There were 25,267 major crimes reported in the borough for the year through Nov 5, up from 23,749 for the same period in 2022.

While crime is up this year, the increase is due almost entirely to a 35.3% jump in grand larceny auto. There were 4,456 reports of stolen vehicles in the Bronx through Nov. 5, up from 3,294 last year. Felony assault also increased 10.2% year-to-date, with 6,932 cases reported, up from 6,291 for the same period last year. There was, however, a modest drop year-to-date in the number of murders, 111 to 110; rapes, 336 to 316; and robberies, 4,343 to 4,178, according to NYPD data.

Stolen vehicles and assaults did increase compared to last year — but not at the same rate.

The jump in grand larceny auto over the past month was particularly notable in the 42nd Precinct — which covers Claremont, Crotona Park East and Crotona Park — which was up 60% for the 28-day period ending Nov. 5, compared to last year. It was also up 38% in the 47th Precinct — which covers Woodlawn, Wakefield, Baychester and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the trouble spots for felony assaults over the past month were found in the 52nd Precinct — which includes Bedford Park, Fordham, Kingsbridge and surrounding neighborhoods — where such crimes were up 73% for the 28-day period ending Nov. 5, compared to the same period last year. They were also up 45.7% over that period in the 48th Precinct, which covers Arthur Avenue, the Cross Bronx Expressway and surrounding neighborhoods.

Violent crimes, with the exception of felony assaults, were either flat or fell over the past 28 days. There were 5 murders during the 28-day-period ending Nov. 5, compared to 6 for that period last year; 20 rapes compared to 30 last year; and 420 robberies compared to 419 last year.

