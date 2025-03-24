Photos: Villa Maria Academy holds second annual Feast of St. Joseph celebration

Many Villa Maria Academy students named Joseph celebrating the Feast of St. Joseph.

Villa Maria Academy hosted its second annual Feast of St. Joseph on Wednesday, March 19.

Many students at the school commemorated this special day by wearing red. The Feast of St. Joseph is meant to honor the father of Jesus Christ and the husband of Mary.

Mass for the students, faculty and staff was given by Father Steven DeMaio. He also blessed the St. Joseph altar on hand.

Various pastries and homemade bread were provided for this celebration by Conti’s Pastry Shoppe, LaSalle Bakery, Morris Park Bake Shop, Scaglione Brothers Bakery and Deli and Terranova Bakery.