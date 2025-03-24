Community

Photos: Villa Maria Academy holds second annual Feast of St. Joseph celebration

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
feast
Many Villa Maria Academy students named Joseph celebrating the Feast of St. Joseph.
Photo courtesy of Samantha Giorgio

Villa Maria Academy hosted its second annual Feast of St. Joseph on Wednesday, March 19.

Many students at the school commemorated this special day by wearing red. The Feast of St. Joseph is meant to honor the father of Jesus Christ and the husband of Mary.

Mass for the students, faculty and staff was given by Father Steven DeMaio. He also blessed the St. Joseph altar on hand.

The St. Joseph altar at Villa Maria Academy. Photo courtesy of Samantha Giorgio

Various pastries and homemade bread were provided for this celebration by Conti’s Pastry Shoppe, LaSalle Bakery, Morris Park Bake Shop, Scaglione Brothers Bakery and Deli and Terranova Bakery.

Food for the Feast of St. Joseph. Photo courtesy of Samantha Giorgio

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC