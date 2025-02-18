New home for osprey birds being built in Eastchester Bay

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Fordham University is building a new waterfront facility near Villa Maria Academy in Eastchester Bay, which will include a designated nesting site for ospreys returning from South America this spring.

The project’s first phase—rebuilding a dock that was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in 2010—is nearing completion and is expected to be finished in the coming weeks.

Ospreys have long inhabited the area, according to Fordham’s environmental consultant, Tim Judge of EcoAssessment LLC.

“As a benefit to the wildlife of Eastchester Bay and as part of Fordham’s commitment to environmental stewardship, the university agreed to install this nest as part of the environmental permit application process,” Judge said. “The nest will provide students at Villa Maria and Fordham with the opportunity to observe these magnificent birds. Once established, a camera will be installed so students can watch the nesting pair raise their young each year.”

Designed to accommodate osprey nesting habits, the structure will feature an inverted pyramid frame with a wire mesh component, allowing birds to build their nests using branches. Positioned offshore on a metal pile, the elevated nest will be safe from predators and provide an ideal habitat.

Ospreys in the Bronx have previously nested at a private dock in the area and have often been shooed away from other locations. When Villa Maria Academy was approached about hosting the new nesting site, the school enthusiastically agreed.

To further encourage the birds to settle in, Villa Maria students will place small tree branches in the nest, helping create an inviting environment.

The Fordham Waterfront Center, located next to Villa Maria Academy on Country Club Road, will also serve as the new home for Fordham’s sailing and rowing teams. The facility is being built on the site of the former Westchester Country Club Beach Club.