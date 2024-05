Villa Maria Academy hosted its annual card party on April 24 at Villa Barone Manor in Throggs Neck.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Villa Maria Academy celebrated the return of its annual card party at Villa Barone Manor in Throggs Neck.

More than 450 guests attended the event, which featured a special appearance by Gene Di Napoli, New York’s favorite Elvis tribute artist.