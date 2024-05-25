PHOTOS | Protesters, supporters gather in the Bronx during Trump visit
By Camille Botello, Gabriele Holtermann & Dean Moses
Posted on May 25, 2024
Former President Donald Trump rallies his supporters during a campaign event in Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.
Photo Dean Moses
Increased police presence at the 174th Street station in the Bronx ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to Crotona Park and adjacent counter rally on May 23, 2024. Photo Camille Botello
Photo Camille Botello
Local Bronx organizers host a counter rally in the Bronx’s Crotona Park at the same time as former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo Camille Botello
Bronx Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia speaks at the “Trump isn’t welcome in the Bronx” counter rally in Crotona Park at the same time as former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo Camille Botello
Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, co-executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education, speaks about the importance of education during the “Trump isn’t welcome in the Bronx” counter rally in Crotona Park on May 23, 2024. Photo Camille Botello
Photo Camille Botello
Multiple labor unions came out to Crotona Park to rally against former President Donald Trump on May 23, 2024. Photo Camille Botello
Across Indian Pond in Crotona Park, former President Donald Trump’s is heard on from his campaign rally speakers in the Bronx’s Crotona Park on May 23, 2024. Photo Camille Botello
Inside his rally in Crotona Park, former President Donald Trump takes aim at Democrats and the media on May 23, 2024. Photo Dean Moses
And outside the barricades, supporters and opponents gathered to hear former President Donald Trump speak during his rally in Crotona Park on May 23, 2024. Photo Camille Botello
“Crackhead Barney” trolls Trump impersonator outside of former President Donald Trump’s rally in Crotona Park on May 23, 2024. Photo Gabriele Holtermann
Photo Gabriele Holtermann
Photo Camille Botello
Photo Camille Botello
People live stream former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally speech in the Bronx’s Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo Camille Botello
Members of Rise and Resist held a rally to counter former President Donald Trump’s campaign event at Crotona Park on May 23, 2024. Photo Gabriele Holtermann
The NYPD are deployed outside of former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in the Bronx’s Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo Camille Botello
Photo Camille Botello
Photo Camille Botello
Both supporters and opponents demonstrate outside former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in the Bronx’s Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo Camille Botello
