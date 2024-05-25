Election Day

PHOTOS | Protesters, supporters gather in the Bronx during Trump visit

By Camille Botello, Gabriele Holtermann & Dean Moses Posted on
Inside his rally in Crotona Park, former President Donald Trump takes aim at Democrats and the media on May 23, 2024.
Former President Donald Trump rallies his supporters during a campaign event in Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.
Photo Dean Moses
Increased police presence at the 174th Street station in the Bronx ahead of former President Donald Trump's visit to Crotona Park and adjacent counter rally on May 23, 2024.
Increased police presence at the 174th Street station in the Bronx ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to Crotona Park and adjacent counter rally on May 23, 2024.Photo Camille Botello
Increased police presence at the 174th Street station in the Bronx ahead of former President Donald Trump's visit to Crotona Park and adjacent counter rally on May 23, 2024.
Photo Camille Botello
Local Bronx organizers host a counter rally in the Bronx's Crotona Park at the same time as former President Donald Trump's campaign rally on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Local Bronx organizers host a counter rally in the Bronx’s Crotona Park at the same time as former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on Thursday, May 23, 2024.Photo Camille Botello
Bronx Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia speaks at the "Trump isn't welcome in the Bronx" counter rally in Crotona Park at the same time as former President Donald Trump's campaign rally on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Bronx Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia speaks at the “Trump isn’t welcome in the Bronx” counter rally in Crotona Park at the same time as former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on Thursday, May 23, 2024.Photo Camille Botello
Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, co-executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education, speaks about the importance of education during the "Trump isn't welcome in the Bronx" counter rally in Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.
Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, co-executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education, speaks about the importance of education during the “Trump isn’t welcome in the Bronx” counter rally in Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.Photo Camille Botello
Local Bronx organizers host a counter rally in the Bronx's Crotona Park at the same day as former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the same place on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Photo Camille Botello
Local Bronx organizers host a counter rally in the Bronx's Crotona Park at the same time as former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the same place on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Multiple labor unions came out to Crotona Park to rally against former President Donald Trump on May 23, 2024.Photo Camille Botello
Former President Donald Trump hosts a campaign rally in the Bronx's Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Across Indian Pond in Crotona Park, former President Donald Trump’s is heard on from his campaign rally speakers in the Bronx’s Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.Photo Camille Botello
Inside his rally in Crotona Park, former President Donald Trump takes aim at Democrats and the media on May 23, 2024.
Inside his rally in Crotona Park, former President Donald Trump takes aim at Democrats and the media on May 23, 2024.Photo Dean Moses
And outside the barricades, supporters and opponents gathered to hear former President Donald Trump speak during his rally in Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.
And outside the barricades, supporters and opponents gathered to hear former President Donald Trump speak during his rally in Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.Photo Camille Botello
“Crackhead Barney” trolls Trump impersonator outside of former President Donald Trump’s rally in Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.Photo Gabriele Holtermann
Former President Donald Trump held a rally with his supporters in Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.
Photo Gabriele Holtermann
People listen outside former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in the Bronx's Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Photo Camille Botello
People listen outside former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in the Bronx's Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Photo Camille Botello
People livestream former President Donald Trump's campaign rally speech in the Bronx's Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
People live stream former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally speech in the Bronx’s Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.Photo Camille Botello
Members of Rise and Resist held a rally to counter former President Donald Trump's campaign event at Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.
Members of Rise and Resist held a rally to counter former President Donald Trump’s campaign event at Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.Photo Gabriele Holtermann
The NYPD are deployed outside of former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in the Bronx's Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
The NYPD are deployed outside of former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in the Bronx’s Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.Photo Camille Botello
Counter protestors demonstrate outside former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in the Bronx's Crotona Park on May 23, 2024.
Photo Camille Botello
People demonstrate outside former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in the Bronx's Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Photo Camille Botello
People demonstrate outside former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in the Bronx's Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Both supporters and opponents demonstrate outside former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in the Bronx’s Crotona Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.Photo Camille Botello

