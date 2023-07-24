PHOTOS | Community Family Fun Day brings police, church and community together
The NYPD partners with churches, located at 464 E. Tremont Ave., to provide a day of fun and excitement for the local community. “They provide the music and everything so it allows the NYPD to also interact with the community with the help of the church. So there’s great relationships going forward,” said Morning Star Gospel Assembly Pastor Rubin Thompson.
Photo Pamela Rozon
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams
On Saturday, Morning Star Full Gospel Assembly and the NYPD joined together to create a Community Family Fun Day. The event featured outside activities for children, a rock wall, game truck and free giveaways of book bags, books and more. Event host and organizer Monique Johnson hopes the event will inspire connections between church, the NYPD and the local community. “This event represents community, church, and police, and I want the world to know that we can co-exist in the same space and still be okay,” she said. Photo Pamela Rozon
The community event offered free resources and outdoor activities for children and adults. “We want to do this to get back to the community so that the kids can feel safe, they can play, they can know what it is to draw on the street, ride a bicycle, play basketball, because there’s not more of that anymore,” said church volunteer Melissa Rodriguez. Photo Pamela Rozon
Children from the neighboring community participate in a raffle to win several prizes, such as free scooters and bikes. The Community Family Fun Day event, hosted by the NYPD and Morning Star for Gospel Assembly, also featured other outdoor activities such as a rock wall, bouncy castle and game truck. The event provided free resources for adults and children, such as free bookbags, toys, books and more. Photo Pamela Rozon
A Community Fun Day at 464 E. Tremont Ave. involved outdoor activities such as rock climbing. Police officers assisted in both donating and overseeing the event, with community church members organizing the activities. Photo Pamela Rozon
The event has now entered its second year and organizers hope to continue it as a community tradition. “You need a person who is incredible at getting people together and that’s Monique Johnson,” said Pastor Rubin Thompson. Johnson is a longtime member and leader who often hosts events dedicated to spreading positivity in the community. She feels proud of what her team has accomplished, and hopes to continue to bridge the gap between the church and community. Photo Pamela Rozon
For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes