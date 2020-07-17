Phase 4 reopen may come Monday for NYC; Cuomo tightens rules for bars to curb COVID-19 spread

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

The state is tightening the reins on bars and restaurants in New York City as Governor Andrew Cuomo eyes a Monday start to the city’s fourth phase of reopening.

On July 15, the number of hospitalizations dropped to 813, and 14 fatalities as a result of COVID-19. Of the 72,685 tests that were performed, only 769 tests came back positive, giving New York an overall infection rate of 1.06%.

New York City is aiming to move into Phase 4 of reopening on Monday, July 20, but the governor said that an official call would be made on July 17 after further data is analyzed.

Today’s update on the numbers: 72,685 tests were performed yesterday. 769 tests came back positive (1.06% of total). Total hospitalizations fell to 813. Sadly, there were 14 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rg5UUJYl0L — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 16, 2020

According to Cuomo, there have been issues with compliance issues in New York City, as well as other areas downstate, particularly with bars and restaurants not adhering to social distancing guidelines or outdoor dining instructions.

Due to these issues of noncompliance, the state is enacting a “three strikes” rule in New York City that if a restaurant is hit with three failing to comply with COVID-19 measures violations, the establishment will be closed down. Restaurants and bars that have received disciplinary action will be posted online.

“There is significant evidence of failure to comply,” said Cuomo. “It’s wrong, it’s dangerous, it’s selfish, and it’s illegal.”

Throughout the state, it will also be mandated that outdoor dining establishments cannot sell alcohol to patrons that are not ordering food. Walk-up bar service will also be banned. According to Cuomo, both of these actions do not support social distancing and will lead to more mingling between customers.

Should New York City enter Phase 4 of reopening on July 20, Cuomo says that no additional indoor activity will be allowed, meaning indoor cultural institutions will be closed for the time being.

“If we go into Phase 4 with New York City, we will do so without any additional indoor activity,” said Cuomo. “We are seeing issues inside with interior spaces where the virus is tending to spread. We’re taking that precaution in New York City.”