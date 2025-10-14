Permits filed for residential building with 42 units in Hunts Point

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 7-story residential building with 42 housing units at 910 Faile St. in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 75 feet tall and span 21,010 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 500 square feet, the 42 apartments will most likely be rentals.

A rear yard spanning 26 feet in length is also planned for the property. The Hunts Point Avenue subway station, which provides service for the 6 train, is located within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx5, Bx6, Bx6+ and Bx19 lines. Other notable nearby features include Garrison Park, the Lyons Square Playground and Emblaze Academy Charter School.

The building applications were submitted by Simcha Ludmir of Nelson Capital Associates LLC. The listed architect of record is Ariel Golshan of A.G. Consulting Engineering PC.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the current structure at 910 Faile St. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been provided.