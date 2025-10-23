Permits filed for residential building with 22 units in Kingsbridge Heights

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 22 housing units on the vacant lot at 3057 Sedgwick Ave. in Kingsbridge Heights.

The proposed building would be 62 feet tall and cover 14,822 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 673 square feet, the 22 apartments will most likely be rentals.

In addition the 14,822 square feet of residential space, the proposed property would also feature a rear yard 35 feet in length. The 231 Street subway station, which provides service for the 1 train, is located within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx1. Bx2, Bx3, Bx9, Bx10 and BxM3 lines. Other notable nearby features include Crescent Park, the Fort #4 Playground, P.S./M.S. 315 The Lab School for Children and the Marie Curie School for Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions.

The building applications were submitted by Roman Malakov of Sedgewick Ave NY 2 LLC. The applications list Robert Bianchini of ARC Architecture + Design Studio as the architect of record.

Since 3057 Sedgwick Ave. is just a vacant lot, demolition permits are unlikely to be needed. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been provided.