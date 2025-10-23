Permits filed for residential building with 41 units in Kingsbridge Heights

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 9-story residential building with 41 housing units at 3848 Bailey Ave. in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 96 feet tall and span 27,890 square feet. With an average unit scope of 680 square feet, the 41 apartments will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the apartments, the permits also call for a rear yard 30 feet in length. The 238th Street subway station, which provides service for the 1 train, is located nearby. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx9, Bx10 and BxM3 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to the property include Van Cortlandt Park, the Van Cortlandt Library, the Riverdale Crossing Shopping Mall, the Fort Independence Playground and P.S./M.S. 95 The Sheila Mencher Van Cortlandt School.

The building applications were submitted by Joseph G. Rukaj of Plungeri LLC. The applications list Jakov Saric of Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C. as the architect of record.

Demolition permits were filed last August to take down the residential building that currently occupies 3848 Bailey Ave. An estimated completion date for the construction of the new building has not yet been provided.