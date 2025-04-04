Permits filed for 9-story residential building with 72 units in East Tremont

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 9-story residential building with 72 housing units at 2110 Crotona Ave. in the East Tremont section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 84 feet tall and yield 51,100 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 709 square feet, the 72 residences will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features of the property include a cellar and a rear yard 42 feet in length. The property is located across from P.S. 57: The Crescent School. There are also nearby bus stops for the Bx17 line. The Belmont Playground, Quarry Ballfields and the School of Science and Applied Learning are all within close proximity to 2100 Crotona Ave.

The building applications were filed by Arjan Gjushi of Gjushi Construction Company. The architect of record is John Alleyne of Becall Engineering Services.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed for this project. An estimated completion date of the new building’s construction has not been provided yet.