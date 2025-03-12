Permits filed for 7-story residential building in Bronxwood, house to be bulldozed

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 7-story, 38-unit residential building at 2768 Wallace Ave. in Bronxwood.

The proposed building would be 65 feet tall and yield 28,865 square feet of space across 38 residences. With an average unit scope of 759 square feet, the units will most likely be rentals.

The development site, located at the intersection of Arnow Avenue and Wallace Avenue, is currently occupied by a 2-story residential building, which was originally built in 1931. Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the existing structure.

The owner of the applications is listed as Shimon Greenfeld of SCG Capital LLC. The listed architect of record is Nikolai Katz Architect. An estimated completion date for this proposed project has not yet been provided.