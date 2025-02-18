Permits filed for 4-story, 8-unit residential building in Mott Haven

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building at 529 St. Ann’s Ave. in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 50 feet tall and yield 4,967 square feet of residential space across eight units. With an average unit scope of 620 square feet, these residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the rentals, this building, located between East 148th Street and East 149th Street, would also feature a rear yard 24 feet in length.

The building applications were submitted by Abraham Robenzadeh of Praxis Workshop. The listed architect of record is Danny Chen of D&E Build Evergreen INC.

A vacant lot currently occupies 529 St. Ann’s Ave. As a result, demolition permits likely would not be needed for this project. An estimated completion date for this building has not yet been provided.