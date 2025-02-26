Permits filed for expansion of 2-story Longwood residential building

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Permits have been filed to enlarge an existing 2-story structure at 910 E. 167th St. in Longwood into a 4-story residential building.

The proposed expansion would be both vertical and horizontal. It would lead to the building being 50 feet tall and yielding 10,568 square feet of residential space across 18 units. With an average unit scope of 587 square feet, these residences will most likely be rentals.

Other notable features of the development included in the proposed permits are a penthouse and a 20-foot-long rear yard.

The applications for the expansion of this property, located between Kelly Street and Tiffany Street, were submitted by Leibish Ostreicher of 910 East 167 LLC. The architect of record is listed as Gladmore Mwandiambira of Baobab Architects PC.

Since the proposed project calls for an expansion of the existing building rather than the construction of an entirely new structure, demolition permits likely will not be needed for this project. An estimated completion date for the work has not yet been provided.