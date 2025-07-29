Permits filed for 6-story residential building with 38 units in Concourse Village

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 38 housing units on the vacant lot at 308 E. 162nd St. in the Concourse Village neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 60 feet tall and span 22,700 square feet. With an average unit scope of 597 square feet, the 38 residences will most likely be rentals.

Some of the other planned features for the property include a cellar and a rear yard that stretches 20 feet in length. The Melrose Avenue train station is a short walk away from 308 E. 162nd St., providing service for the Harlem line.

There are bus stops within walking distance of the property for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx6, Bx6-SBS, Bx13, Bx32, Bx41 and Bx41-SBS lines. Schools in the area include P.S./M.S. 31 The William Lloyd Garrison School, P.S. 35 Franz Siegel, Mott Hall Science and Technology Academy, KIPP Academy Middle School, the Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls Charter School, South Bronx Classical Charter School IV, the New Millennium Bronx Academy of the Arts and the Boricua College Bronx Campus.

Among the other features within close proximity to 308 E. 162nd St. are Montefiore Medical Group, the Melrose Library, the Bronx County Hall of Justice, Railroad Park, Yolanda García Park, Nycha Park, the Hilton White Playground and the Arcilla Playground.

Gjovan Rroku of New Line Builders submitted the applications for this proposed project. Those applications also list Fred Geremia Architects and Planners as the architect of record.

Since 308 E. 162nd St. is just a vacant lot, it is unlikely that demolition permits will be needed. There has not yet been an estimated date given as to when construction is expected to wrap up.