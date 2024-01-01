After years of work, Pelham Parkway phase 2 reconstruction is complete

New paint, ramps and pavement aim to increase safety on the parkway, pictured on Dec. 28, 2023.

New paint, ramps and pavement aim to increase safety on the parkway, pictured on Dec. 28, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Speedier bus service, reduced flooding, more trees, and safer roads are some improvements residents should notice now that the second phase of Pelham Parkway reconstruction — started in 2017 — is completed.

On Wednesday, the city announced the completion of the $130 million project, which was managed by the Department of Design and Construction (DDC) in cooperation with the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Phase 1 of the project began back in 2010 — and Tom Foley, DDC Commissioner, was pleased to report that there is no Phase 3. He told the Bronx Times that the effort is now “done, with a candle on top.”

However, the project came with many challenges. Construction was delayed due to COVID, and workers had to contend with heavy rock and navigating around subway tunnels.

And the Bronx Times reported concerns raised by some locals in 2016 over how the project would affect the parkway’s mature trees and small roadways — not to mention traffic backups as construction ended up taking at least two years longer than originally anticipated. The Bronx Times is awaiting response from the District Manager of Community Board 11.

But those who managed the project call it a worthwhile investment. And in addition to the numerous visible upgrades along the parkway from Boston Road to Stillwell Avenue, some of the biggest improvements actually lie beneath the pavement, Foley said.

One of those obscure upgrades was the installation of 10,000 feet of trunk water main, which will improve water distribution, quality and pressure.

The project also added 1.7 miles of dedicated bus lanes for the busiest route in the borough — the BX 12 — which has about 49,000 riders per day, according to DDC. Seating and visibility at some bus stops was also upgraded.

The parkway is a busy traffic route that has seen a number of fatal accidents, according to DDC. Pedestrian and bike safety was improved with the installation of upgraded streetlights and high-visibility lines on the pavement. Three new ramps were built for ADA accessibility, and 141 more were repaired.

Council Member Marjorie Velazquez voiced her enthusiasm for the improvements — especially the newly-added and rebuilt storm sewers and catch basins. The Bronx Times reported flooding problems on the parkway in 2018.

Velazquez said in a statement, “It’s exciting seeing the years of work put into this project come to life, especially during a time when our community is burdened by flooding on our roads, a result of the impact climate change is having on our community.”

Foley said he can now declare that the investment was worth the time and hassle.

All entities involved, he said — not just city agencies but also utilities such as Con Edison and Verizon — never lost sight of “the goals of the project and who we were building it for.”

“I’m delighted how we were able to complete it with the engineering challenges we faced,” said Foley.

Reach Emily Swanson at [email protected]. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes