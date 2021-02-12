Health

Pediatricians at Montefiore host live story time with Bronx children

A doctor from CHAM reads a book to children.
Photos courtesy of Montefiore

Pediatricians at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) are hosting a series of live read alongs with children during school recess.

The initiative started during winter break and will continue next week with the doctors reading books focused on “healthy, happy hearts” in honor of American Heart Month.

Led by the Office of Government & Community Relations at Montefiore, the live story time, carried out by English and Spanish speaking pediatricians, offers an opportunity for community engagement and reinforcement of literacy skills during the school break. The children, in kindergarten through fifth grade, spend one hour listening to a story and have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss the book at the end of the session.

A doctor from CHAM reads a book to children.

Doctors from the Division of Academic General Medicine at CHAM are involved with community based organizations that promote literacy in kids and this new initiative is an extension of that work, adapted to suit a virtual audience. It also provides an opportunity to share health education in a fun and interactive way.

 The next live read alongs start on Feb. 16. The spring recess sessions will focus on autism, as April is World Autism Month. For more information on how to join, contact: communityrelations@montefiore.org

