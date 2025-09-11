Patterson Houses celebrates $500,000 upgrade to outdoor recreation area

Residents of Patterson Houses, a 23-acre NYCHA property in the South Bronx, are celebrating the completion of $500,000 in renovations to its outdoor recreation space.

Dozens of the 4,500 residents flocked to the basketball courts Sept. 9 to enjoy warm fall weather and a community event that included music and a DJ, information tables, food and outdoor play.

The renovation included a bright, resurfaced basketball court with new hoops; two new playgrounds with safety flooring and sensory equipment for children with autism; and an exercise area with stationary bike, pull-up bars and other strength training equipment.

In addition, a large mural visible from the basketball court was completed in 2023 as part of the same initiative. It features notable Patterson Houses residents, including world champion boxer Iran Barkley, NBA player Nate “Tiny” Archibald and Dominican-American music artist Prince Royce.

Every detail of the mural and recreational space was developed with residents, who said they wanted something for every generation, not just the youngest children. The Neighborhood Safety Initiatives through the Center for Justice Innovation received survey responses from 15% of Patterson residents, who gave input on everything from paint colors to equipment types.

The $500,000 project was part of the nonprofit Public Housing Community Fund’s Green Space Connections program, a $3.2 million initiative supported by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The program works to improve and activate outdoor space at four Bronx and Brooklyn NYCHA developments, benefiting 14,000 residents.

At the event, Patterson residents expressed excitement about the upgrades but hoped to see ongoing investment in programming to maximize its use.

Tara Tucker said she has lived in Patterson Houses since 1991 and raised six daughters there. Now, she brings her two-year-old granddaughter to the playground all the time, she said.

“It’s a good improvement,” Tucker said. “They did it nice.”

However, she said she wants to see more organized activities for young people, especially teens.

Tucker said she used to work for an after-school program for Patterson kids, which hasn’t existed for years. There are still options in the neighborhood for younger children, but teenagers often have nowhere to go in the late afternoon and evening, she said. “Now, it’s a lot of kids killing kids. They need to be off the streets.”

Community Board 1 chairperson Clarisa Alayeto, who grew up in Patterson Houses, said residents now must hold themselves accountable for maintaining the space and bringing in programming.

“I hope young people appreciate it, and I hope people take care of it,” she said.

Alayeto grew up playing basketball and said Patterson Houses used to have a strong basketball program that even hosted community tournaments. The improved court could provide a great opportunity to restart something similar, she said. “Our kids need structured play.”

For instance, Alayeto said a program catering to female hoopers — who are still as outnumbered today as they were in her youth — could be great for the community, as would a competitive program that trains young people for an advanced level of play.

“We need funding to keep these programs going,” said Alayeto. “You can’t just build it and that’s it.”

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes